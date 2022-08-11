Science Hill, TN — Big 5 and Three Rivers jamboree took place tonight on the hill…One of the early matches featured Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan East..

For the Indians Scout Bishop was tough at the net as she goes up high for the kill…

Later the Patriots would get a point back when this shot by Riley Brandon is just a little long on the back court.

Also playing was Daniel Boone facing the Elizabethton Cyclones…Lady Blazers get one off the serve of Abbie Huff when Bailee Van Huss could not make the return

Lady Cyclones would get one back when they find Gracie Kircie coming to net for the smash that just paints the back line for the score

Also tonight it was West Ridge facing the Unicoi Co. Lady Blue Devils….Lady Wolves Rylee Haynie was having a block party at the net with this block for the point…

More from West Ridge… Faith Wilson with the pass over to Parker Fischer for the soft tap over the net for the point.

Also playing tonight was host school Science Hill against Volunteer…..Lady Hilltoppers Addi Stables delivers the smash that’s not returned…And these outlaws enjoying the game

Lady Falcons returning the favor when Alisa Lindsey uncorks this shot that’s off the hands of the Hilltoppers, the season starters for volleyball gets started soon