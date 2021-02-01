Betsy’s Parker Hughes, D-B’s Zane Whitson both commit to MTSU football

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Middle Tennessee State football team just picked up a couple Tri-Cities high school football stars.

Elizabethton senior WR/DB Parker Hughes got it started in the early afternoon, saying “I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates and all the people that helped me throughout this journey.”

Dobyns-Bennett senior QB Zane Whitson dropped the second hammer in the early evening, adding “I would like to praise God for the ability to play at the collegiate level.”

Both athletes made their announcements ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. It has yet to be determined if they will have official signing ceremonies.

Hughes won the Class 4A Tennessee Mr. Football award this season, racking up over 1,300 receiving yards, scored 28 touchdowns and also grabbed six interceptions on the defensive side.

Whitson follows in the footsteps of his older sister, Courtney, as he heads to Murfreesboro. In his senior season, he threw for over 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns.