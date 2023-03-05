(WJHL) – Five area girl’s basketball teams were looking to punch their tickets to the state tournament with win on Saturday night.

Elizabethton cruised to yet another win on their home floor, dispatching Knox Halls, 57-40, to book a spot in the Class 3A state tournament.

Just down the road in Hampton, the Lady Bulldogs clawed past Harriman in overtime, 65-61, to earn their place in the Class 1A state tournament.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Greeneville 68, Seymour 43 (Girls AAA Sectional)

North Greene 40, Oneida 39 (Girls A Sectional)

Bearden 71, Daniel Boone 50 (Girls AAAA Sectional)