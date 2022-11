ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of Carter County rivals matched up on the basketball court Monday night, with the Cyclones pulling away for an 81-41 victory.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Cherokee 45, Cumberland Gap 39 (Girls)

Cherokee 75, Cumberland Gap 39 (Boys)

West Greene 60, Unaka 55 (Girls)

West Greene 63, Unaka 61 (Boys)