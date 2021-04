Afton, TN — A coach that’s stepping away from his duties is Chuckey-Doak head football coach Ben Murphy

After spending 30 seasons with the Black Knights program, Murphy announced he’s retiring and it was a good run for the head Knight

During his time, C-D won two conference championships, along with racking up the most wins in program history

Murphy will still be part of the school…he’s still got one year left to teach