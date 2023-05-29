EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The formula was simple for Monday’s Region 2D boy’s soccer semifinals – win and your into the Class 2 state tournament and the region championship game.

Virginia High maintained its undefeated streak with a 2-0 win over Marion to finish the evening. Patrick Poku and Owen Dean netted the goals for the Bearcats in the victory.

Graham opened play at Emory & Henry with a convincing 5-1 win over Tazewell.

Virginia High and Graham will meet again on Thursday for a Region 2D championships at 6 p.m.