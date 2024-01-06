BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The second and final day of the 2024 Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall saw Avery County (NC) surge to victory on Saturday night.

The Vikings from over the mountain in North Carolina wracked up 242 points and had four individual champions on the weekend.

A handful of local squads showed out, as well. David Crockett finished second in the team standings with 219.5 points. Alex Ingle claimed the 190 lb. victory by a 10-6 decision in the final, while Deter Thompson won a 4-2 decision in the 106 lb. final.

John Battle had a strong weekend on the mats, totaling 176 points – good for fourth place in the event.

Host Tennessee High finished the event with 106.5 points, tied for 13th place.

A full list of results can be found here.