BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lady Patriot head basketball coach Allen Aubrey has retired from coaching after a dozen seasons at the helm of the program, Sullivan East High School announced Friday.

Since taking the reins in 2010, Aubrey has been named Conference Coach of the year three times and won a district championship. He leaves as Sullivan East’s second-winningest girl’s basketball coach with 245 wins.

“I am thankful for my time as coach at Sullivan East,” Aubrey said in a statement. “I am thankful for the administrators that have provided this chance to be a head coach and the support they have given me throughout my tenure.” “To my players and former players, I say thank you and I love you. For 12 years, I have watched some of the finest people and students at Sullivan East put on the Lady Patriot uniform. Your effort and dedication to our program and to me will forever be remembered and I will keep the many memories of our journey in my heart. Allen Aubrey

“We have been blessed to have enjoyed the services of Coach Aubrey at Sullivan East over the last 12 years as our head girls basketball coach,” Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare said in a statement. “He continued the reputation of “A Class Act” that has long been the motto of the Lady Patriot program that was established by Coach Mickey Forrester.”

Prior to his role as head coach with the Patriots, Aubrey severed as an assistant at Milligan from 1997-2000, before spending the next eleven seasons as an assistant under legendary East coach John Dyer.

Aubrey will continue to teach social studies at Sullivan East High School.