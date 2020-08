Dobyns-Bennett will lean heavily on seniors

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday night’s football game between Dobyns-Bennett High School and Oak Ridge High School has been cancelled.

According to Dobyns-Bennett Athletic Director Frankie Debusk, the game has been cancelled due to weather concerns.

⚠️SCHEDULE CHANGE⚠️



Tonight's varsity football game @ Oak Ridge has been CANCELLED. Any information regarding a make-up game will be released ASAP. Please stay tuned for updates. Thank you & #RollTribe! pic.twitter.com/44o68A7tfE — Tribe Athletics (@KCS__Athletics) August 28, 2020

Debusk said the decision to cancel the game was made by Oak Ridge High School.

No plans for a makeup game have been made yet, according to Debusk.