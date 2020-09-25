Athletic Director: Daniel Boone cancels football game against Dobyns-Bennett out of health concerns

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday night’s showdown between the Indians and the Trailblazers has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Daniel Boone High School’s athletic director.

Athletic Director Danny Good told News Channel 11 that the game has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to a release from Good, the decision to cancel the game was made after “much communication with our colleagues at Dobyns-Bennett High School.”

“It is both our school and district’s mission to provide the safest environment at all times for our students. The gridiron matchup between the Trailblazers and Indians has been enjoyed for decades and will continue in the future to be one of the most anticipated games of the season,” Good said in the release.

Good told News Channel 11 that the game has been canceled for the season and will not be made up at a later date due to limited dates in the season.

Friday was scheduled to be Dobyns-Bennett’s senior night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

All Daniel Boone fans with pre-purchased tickets can use them for admittance to the game on October 2 against Morristown East.