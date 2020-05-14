Area football players Kollie and Keller are drawing a lot of national attention

TRI-CITES, TN — David Crockett’s Prince Kollie and Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller are making plenty of noise in the recruiting world and the only thing containing these guys is COVID-19

“I had a lot of plans to visit colleges and stuff, but other than that, they’ve been texting me a lot, rather than see them in person says Keller”

“It’s been weird for sure, it’s been a weird process, but I really still view it as a blessing because that’s what it is there’s plenty of people that would love to be in my shoes according to Kollie.”

And there’s few people who are on this career path for example early on, Kollie was getting offers from F-C-S schools, but after shining last season Prince got treated more like a king.

“He says “You know it leaves me speechless often, they’re putting a lot into me.”

The Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and the ole mighty SEC, including powerhouses Georgia, Auburn and reigning National champion L-S-U all have offers on the table.

“The first one I knew God is good and he’s working behind the scenes and doing everything for me, so the first one is the one that really got to me, says Kollie.”

But just like his Crockett counterpart Tennessee High’s Keller has a list of colleges waiting to get the approval from the three-star.

“I was shocked at first, I kind of love the attention. I’m starting to get used to it, but sometimes I still get a little shocked by how quickly stuff spreads now, says Keller.”

But with nearly 50 offers between the two don’t be surprised if there’s more to come says kollie “I’m just focusing on being a leader for

guys, just keys to live a better life and one of the main things for me is I believe in God.”

“Keller responded by saying I’m just trying to ball out this is the most work I’ve put in in the off-season and I just can’t wait for the season to start.”

Well it sounds like these two won’t he silenced for long, in Johnson City Jesse Krull News Channel 11 Sports.