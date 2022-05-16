(WJHL) – It was win-or-go-home for a handful of squads in Northeast Tennessee, as region semifinal matchups were played on Monday night.

Tennessee High baseball jumped out to a 3-1 lead at Greeneville, but saw it slip away in the third inning after a pair of Greene Devil RBIs. The Vikings regained the lead in the fourth inning on an Ashton Leonard RBI single and held on for a 9-4 victory.

Tennessee High will travel to Sullivan East for a sectional playoff battle on Wednesday.

Despite a furious comeback attempt, Chuckey-Doak dropped an 8-5 decision to Union County in Afton. The Black Knights finish the season as conference champs with a record of 22-6.

A defensive battle on the softball diamond tipped in Greeneville’s favor late, as the Lady Greene Devils hold off visiting Elizabethton, 1-0.