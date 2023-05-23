MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Spring Fling was in full swing for local track & field athletes in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, as a handful of them will return home as state champions.

It was a strong day for the section champs, the Tennessee High girls. Kennesaw State commit, Zoe Arrington, closed out her Viking career with a pair of gold medals. She placed first in the 3200 meter race for a second-straight season with a time of 11:15.89, while also claiming a 1600 meter win later in the evening.

Sophomore Fairyn Meares earned a pole vault title on Tuesday, clearing 10-feet-6-inches on her first attempt. Volunteer’s Aliah Laster finished right behind Meares in second place.

The final win for Tennessee High came from Chase Wolfenbarger, who out-jumped the rest of the field by more than two inches to claim the triple jump championship.

Greeneville’s Jayquan Price had himself a banner day on the jumps as well, as he notched a pair of state titles. First, he took the 2A triple jump gold medal with a distance of 44-4.25 inches. He then followed up that performance by winning the long jump with a distance of 22-feet-3-inches.

Two Elizabethton Cyclones stood atop the podium in their respective events, as well.

In the evening session, Teddy Orton swept the hurdling events, first taking the Boys 110 meter with a time of 14.73. Later, he claimed the 300 meter event running at a pace of 40.53 seconds.

Orton’s Cyclone teammate, Landry Buckles, secured a first-place finish earlier in the day in discuss. The sophomore claimed the gold medal with a school record throw of 167 feet-8-inches.

Martin Luther King claimed the 2A girls team title with 117 points, while Tennessee High finished in second with 76 points.

The 2A boys meet was won by Page with 73 points, as Signal Mountain (68) and Greeneville (46) finished second and third, respectively.

For full individual and team results, click here.