Arby’s Classic basketball tournament canceled

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
arbys classic wide shot_89230

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year’s Arby’s Classic boys basketball tournament has been canceled.

Bristol, Tennessee Schools announced Wednesday the cancelation of athletic tournaments through January 2.

That includes:

  • Border Duals Wrestling Tournament: December 5, 2020
  • Holiday Hoops Girls Basketball Tournament: December 17-19, 2020
  • Arby’s Classic Boys Basketball Tournament: December 26-31, 2020
  • Brawl in the Hall Wrestling Tournament: January 2, 2021

The school system cited a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region as the reason for canceling the tournaments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories