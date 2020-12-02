Arby’s Classic basketball tournament canceled

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year’s Arby’s Classic boys basketball tournament has been canceled.
Bristol, Tennessee Schools announced Wednesday the cancelation of athletic tournaments through January 2.
That includes:
- Border Duals Wrestling Tournament: December 5, 2020
- Holiday Hoops Girls Basketball Tournament: December 17-19, 2020
- Arby’s Classic Boys Basketball Tournament: December 26-31, 2020
- Brawl in the Hall Wrestling Tournament: January 2, 2021
The school system cited a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region as the reason for canceling the tournaments.