Arby’s Classic basketball tournament canceled

Brownsville, TN -- With 4 covid-19 wins on their schedule this season the Haywood Tomcats are shocked they will get a chance to play for the Class 4-A state championship on Saturday in Cookeville.

The team out of Brownsville, Tennessee which is about an hour outside of Memphis started off the season 0-2 before picking up covid wins in 4 of their next 8 games, but with 3 wins in the playoffs including one over 2nd ranked Lexington, the Tomcats now get a chance at the defending champs who enter with a 29 game winning streak.