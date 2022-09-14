Bristol, TN — The 39th annual Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Dec. 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country.

Among the 18 teams participating in the 2022 Arby’s Classic are three defending state champions – Norcross, the Georgia 7-A champs; Dobyns-Bennett, winners of the Tennessee Class 4A title; and Greeneville, the Tennessee Class 3A champions. This will be the first Arby’s Classic appearance for eight teams in the field.

The other local teams include, Gate City, Tennessee High and Twin Springs

Last year’s Arby’s Classic featured 21 Division 1 players, including B.J. Edwards (Tennessee), Ernest Udeh, Jr. (Kansas), and Noah Clowney (Alabama).