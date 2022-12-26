(WJHL) – The most wonderful time of the year for high school basketball has nearly begun in Northeast Tennessee, as a pair of high-level tournaments are set to begin on Tuesday.

The 39th Arby’s Classic will return to Viking Hall again this week, featuring a stacked field and eight teams making their event debut.

Tennessee High, Greeneville, Twin Springs, Dobyns-Bennett and Gate City will represent the local area against teams from seven other state and the Bahamas. Three teams in this year’s field are defending state champions, including the Greene Devils and Tribe.

The road for local teams in this tournament can often be challenging, but Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans believes there is a path to success.

“I think the key is when you have kids that aren’t afraid to play in these games, that aren’t afraid of the teams that are coming,” he said back in November. “Because, they’re going to hear about the names, they’re going to hear about the rankings – they’re going to hear about all that stuff. But, when you’ve got a group that’s not afraid to compete in a game like that then – that’s when you have a chance.”

“You want to compete and you want to step on the floor and make sure they know that you’re there and compete for the entirety of the game,” Gate City head coach John-Reed Barnes added.

The Blue Devils will open the tournament on Tuesday against Christ School (NC) at 1 p.m. A schedule of the week’s games and events can be found here.

The Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic also gets underway from Greeneville on Tuesday. Twenty teams from five different states will compete in Hal Henard Gymnasium throughout the week, including every public high school in Greene County.

Each of the local team’s is excited for the challenge that lies ahead in this growing competition.

“Everybody in it is good – so it didn’t matter, but it will hopefully prepare us for later on in the season when we play some tough competition now,” West Greene head coach Betsy Shaw explained back in late October.

“I’m really excited about this tournament – I’ve been playing in it for four years, this will be my fourth year, and every year it’s progressively gotten better, the competition has gotten better,” Greeneville senior guard Lauren Bailey said.

“This is my last year as a Buffalo, so I think it’s really good as a team and individual to see us grow and play these hard teams,” West Greene senior Breanna Ellis added.

Chuckey-Doak will open the tournament against Knox Catholic at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. You can view the full schedule here.