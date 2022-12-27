GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 33rd annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic opened with a full slate of local teams on Tuesday afternoon.

The first game on the Hal Henard Gymnasium floor saw Knoxville Catholic duel the Black Knights of Chuckey-Doak. The Irish were never in doubt on the afternoon, dominating, 68-18. Chuckey-Doak returns to action against Morristown West at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Later, Pikeville (KY) took to the hardwood and cruised comfortably past West Greene, 69-22. The Lady Buffaloes will face Grainger County at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Lady Huskies of North Greene played a defensive battle with the Lady Grizzlies, coming out on top 48-40. Sonya Wagner scored a team-best 23 points in the victory.

North Greene advances to face Upperman at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.