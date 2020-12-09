Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancelation of yet another local high school basketball tournament.

Tournament organizers on Wednesday announced that the 2020 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic has been canceled “due to the evolving nature of COVID-19 and the threat it poses to public health.”

The event was scheduled to take place Dec. 28–31 at Hal Henard Gymnasium in Greeneville.

Organizers say teams expressed concern about traveling out of town for the tournament as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the region. Several out-of-state teams had dropped out but been replaced with teams from the region.

Butch Patterson, tournament director and executive director of Greeneville Parks and Recreation, says organizers hope to resume the annual tournament in 2021.

Wednesday’s announcement comes one week the Arby’s Classic tournament in Bristol was canceled.