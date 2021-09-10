Abingdon vs. Gate City football game canceled due to COVID-19

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Friday night’s gridiron matchup between the Abingdon Falcons and the Gate City Blue Devils has been canceled.

According to Gate City High School Athletic Director Brent Roberts, the game was canceled due to COVID-19 at Gate City.

No details on a possible makeup game have been released.

The Falcons are 1-1 in the season so far. The Blue Devils lost their first two games of the season.

