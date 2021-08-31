Abingdon volleyball team holds moment of silence for coach Ratcliff, who passed away Monday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon community is reeling this week after football assistant coach Robb Ratcliff passed away on Monday due to complications from COVID-19. He was also a teacher at the school.

We are heartbroken. Coach Ratcliff was a great coach and an even better friend. Our deepest condolences to his family. He will be missed dearly. — AHSFalconFootball (@AmburgeyCoach) August 31, 2021

The high school volleyball team was the first varsity team to play a game since his passing, taking the court on Tuesday evening against Virginia High. The team held a moment of silence in the Falcons gymnasium before the match, in his honor.

