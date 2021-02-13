Abingdon, Union, J.I. Burton take Saturday’s region title games in Virginia

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City boys basketball team had dominated the Mountain 7 conference and Region 1D throughout the last three years, winning the region title the last two years and after losing that game in 2018, still going on to win the state title.

Saturday evening saw this run of dominance come to an end, as it was Union beating the Blue Devils for the third time this season in the Region 2D championship game, 59-51 the score at the old Powell Valley stomping grounds.

That’s a wrap! @UBearBasketball knocks off @bluedevilslive, now the new kings of Region 2D. Gate City had won the region each of the last 2 years, but Union gets the SEASON SWEEP and gets to host a Class 2 state semifinal game on Wednesday! @WJHL11 @UnionSportsN @CoachZMoore pic.twitter.com/AtCg3bljFc — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 14, 2021

The Bears took the season sweep from Gate City but still saw the regular season Mountain 7 title go to Abingdon, after splitting the meetings with the Falcons. Now, Union gets an even more important piece of hardware added to the trophy case.

Bradley Bunch (21) and Alex Rasnick (18) both continued their torrid scoring streaks, making big plays in the second half to stop the Blue Devils’ momentum before they could make the game any closer. Six points was as close as it got in the 4th quarter.

In Region 1D, J.I. Burton has been on a tear and kept it going Saturday in the championship game, doubling up Holston 66-33. Ethan Lindsey led the Raiders with 21, while Trevor Culbertson had 16. Holston’s Nick Delatos scored 16 as well.

Bring out the hardware!! @JIBurtonHoops doubles up Holston, 66-33 to win the Region 1D championship! The Raiders get to host Wednesday’s state semifinal game, they’ll learn who they play after tomorrow’s games. @WJHL11 @jibraiderslive pic.twitter.com/2pkKq8Eo5B — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 14, 2021

In Region 3D, the Abingdon Falcons kept their special season going by winning the region title, 72-59 over Northside. They now make the “Final Four” for the first time since 1965.

Jake Thacker had 27 points and Chase Hungate had 22, both continuing to produce here in the playoffs, especially impressive coming off their team-wide quarantine which wiped out the rest of their regular season.