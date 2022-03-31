Abingdon, VA — Good night for baseball as a great crowd turned out for this game and the Pioneers who won the 2-A state championship last year led 5-0. That’s when the Falcons bats came alive Cole Lambert hits a dribble up the middle that would allow Ethan Gibson to slide in safely.

Then Beckett Dotson rips this shot into rightfield that would bring home a limping Ethan Gibson for another score and the Falcons were not finished Landon Greer rips this pitch to the wall in right-centerfield…Elijah Parks and Jett Humphreys come home to score it was 5-4…

Abingdon score 11 unanswered and won 11-5