Abingdon shuts out Lee High in boys soccer match at Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon boys soccer team was in the attacking-third for most of its match Friday night against Lee High, played at Emory & Henry’s field. The Falcons took a 5-0 conference win over the Generals.

James Whitted and Caleb Denton were among multiple Falcons to get strong shots off but the Generals goalkeeper held his own for a while.

The Falcons’ attack was just too much, though, as Brett Stone gave Pickett Johnson a great ball that slices through the defense and Johnson buried the shot to take the 2-0 lead.

