Abingdon shuts out Lee High in boys soccer match at Emory & Henry

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon boys soccer team was in the attacking-third for most of its match Friday night against Lee High, played at Emory & Henry’s field. The Falcons took a 5-0 conference win over the Generals.

James Whitted and Caleb Denton were among multiple Falcons to get strong shots off but the Generals goalkeeper held his own for a while.

The Falcons’ attack was just too much, though, as Brett Stone gave Pickett Johnson a great ball that slices through the defense and Johnson buried the shot to take the 2-0 lead.

Check out highlights in the clip above!

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories