(WJHL) – A trio of local girl’s tennis squads hoped to extend their seasons on Monday in the VHSL state semifinals.

It took Abingdon more than four hours, but the Falcons claimed the tie-breaking doubles point to defeat Spotswood, 5-4, in a rematch of last season’s semi. Abingdon will face Maggie Walker, the defending Class 3 state champions, for a title at Virginia Tech on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

In Class 2, Marion squeaked out a win over Radford, 5-4. The Scarlet Hurricanes will face Poquoson for a state championship on Thursday at Virginia Tech. First ball is set for 8:30 a.m.

In Lebanon, the Lady Pioneers fell to George Wythe in a Class 1 semifinal, 5-2.