Region 3-D tonight Abingdon was hosting Tunstall and the place was packed. No score in the 3rd…. Bases loaded for Beckett Dotson and he comes through with this shot into left centerfield, bringing home Landon Thurman, Elijah Parks and Jett Humphreys…Falcons just like that took a 3-0 lead

Dotson also got the job done on the mound, he was a one man wrecking ball tonight, here striking out the batter for the out and then again with some wicked stuff to end the skid. Abingdon wins 4-2

Region 2-D in Southwest Virginia had Virginia High facing Marion at Battle field. Bearcats trailing 2-1 when Marion uncorks a wild pitch the catcher could not get out in front of and Dominic White would come sliding home and this game was tied at 2-all

Marion would get those runs back when Brady Roberts drives this pitch to the fence in right field and who in the heck left the gate open…The double would allow Mason Pugh to score, then more from Marion Jack Pugh pops one up to rightfield, it was enough to allow Kade Terry to come home and score…Game tied at 4-all. Marion wins 5-4

We stay in Region 2-D where John Battle hosted Wise Central on it’s own field..They know about the gate. This game was scoreless in the bottom half of the first when Elijah Childress with runners on 1st and 2nd blasted this pitch to the fence in right centerfield… Brodie Bailey and Evan Hankins race home to score and it was 2-0..

Same inning and it’s 3-0 now…Trojans Landon Odum catches the Wise Central leftfielder playing up and he hits it over his head the opposite way..Childress scores to make it 4-0. From there the Trojans played defense to stop any Wise central rally. Battle wins tonight 8-0