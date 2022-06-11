(WJHL) – Both the Falcons and Trojans fought hard, but fell in the final round of the VHSL baseball championships on Saturday.

Abingdon jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Liberty Christian Academy in Fredericksburg in the Class 3A title game. However, by the sixth inning, the Bulldogs had knotted the game, 3-3.

The Falcons remained patient at the plate in the seventh, however, earning back a 5-3 lead on a pair of bases-loaded walks. But, down to their last out, Lane Duff delivered a 2-RBI single to crown LCA as state champions, 6-5.

Abingdon finishes the season with a record of 25-3 and as Class 3A runners-up.

In Salem, John Battle was searching for a Class 2A state championship against Appomattox County.

The Raiders charged ahead in the first inning, scoring three quick runs to take a lead they would not concede. The Trojans’ Porter Gobble and Will Purifoy helped chop the lead to 4-2 in the middle innings, but that’s how the game would end.

John Battle finishes the year as VHSL’s Class 2A runners-up.