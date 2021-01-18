Abingdon gets revenge on Union in Monday’s prep hoops action

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon boys basketball team lost first place in the Mountain 7 conference to Union in a matchup Saturday afternoon in Big Stone Gap. The Falcons got revenge Monday night, beating the Bears 64-55 in Abingdon.

The Falcons are now 7-1 in the conference with Union falling to 6-1. Just a few weeks remain in the Virginia high school basketball regular season for both teams to fight for position in the Mountain 7.

The Hampton boys team also took down South Greene Monday night, 76-68 in Carter County. Check out highlights of these games above!