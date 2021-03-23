Abingdon gets revenge on Gate City, ties for 1st place in Mountain 7 volleyball

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City High School volleyball team has been on a tear as of late, holding an undefeated record on the year and had not dropped a single set since the beginning of March. Both those feats were crushed Monday night.

Abingdon took down the Lady Blue Devils, 3-2 despite falling behind 2-1 after three sets. The Lady Falcons took control in the decisive 5th set, winning by a tally of 15-6.

Gate City and Abingdon, the top 2 teams in the Mountain 7 are locked in a huge volleyball match. @bluedevilslive beat @AbingdonVB in their matchup at GC. Big one here in this abbreviated 12-game season. @WJHL11 @RadioAbingdon @AbingdonHigh @GCHS_AD_1 pic.twitter.com/fNkDdBTHqm — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 23, 2021

The Lady Blue Devils won this matchup earlier in the year at Gate City, but Abingdon gets revenge and ends GC’s undefeated mark in the process.

Both teams are now tied at the top of the Mountain 7 conference, each with an 8-1 record as they approach the end of the abbreviated 12-game regular season schedule.

