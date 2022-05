Abingdon, VA — The Mountain 7 district championship in SW Virginia was on the line between John Battle and Abingdon

In the 6th inning, the Falcons led 6-0, and on the bump for Abingdon was Ethan Gibson he strikes out the batter to end the inning

In the 7th inning, Abingdon would strike again…Cole Lambert takes this pitch for a ride over the fence in left-center field for a solo home run, which made the score 7-1 Falcons…

Abingdon wins 9-2