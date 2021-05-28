Abingdon boys soccer beats Ridgeview, chasing Gate City in Mountain 7

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon boys soccer team took down Ridgeview, 8-0 in convincing fashion Thursday night at Emory & Henry’s stadium. The Falcons led 3-0 at halftime and scored another two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, putting the match away.

The Falcons lost to Gate City earlier this season, which is their only loss in the Mountain 7. They will need some help with a Blue Devils loss if they hope to win the regular season conference title.

Check out highlights in the clip above!