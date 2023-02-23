(WJHL) — The regional semi-finals took place for several area teams that had to win on the road. Abingdon traveled to Roanoke to face Northside and woul come up short losing 82-50. The news was also good for Honaker, Twin Springs while on the girls side Gate City, JI Burton and Wise Central which defeated Richlands 54-51 also came out winners.
Abingdon boys come up short in region, while Wise Central girls advance
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Daytime LIVE at The General Morgan Inn & Brumley’s restaurant
March 03 2023 05:28 am
Events
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>