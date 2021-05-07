Abingdon baseball tees off on Gate City in early-season Mountain 7 matchup

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The favorite to win the Mountain 7 continued its strong performance in this early season. Abingdon has a strong Class 3 squad, taking down Gate City 11-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Ethan Ketron put on a clinic early at the plate, crushing a ball to right field in his first at-bat which resulted in an RBI double. In his next at-bat, he smoked another ball in the same direction, but over 50 feet farther as it cleared the wall for a home run.

Chase Hungate held it down on the mound, getting his fastball past the Blue Devils batters early in the game. The VCU-commit also reached base in his first two at-bats early in the game.

