Abingdon baseball stays undefeated, softball team falls to Gate City in extras

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon High School baseball and softball teams were both in action on Monday night, hosting Mountain 7 rivals on the diamond.

The baseball team kept its undefeated season going with a 8-0 win over Lee High, improving to 10-0 on the season. A five-run 1st inning powered the Falcons to an early lead that the Generals could not overcome.

The softball team lost a tough one in extra innings to Gate City, 5-4. The Lady Blue Devils scored a run in the 1st inning before the Lady Falcons took a 2-1 lead in the 3rd, but GC got the tying run in the top of the 7th to force extras. The bats exploded in the 8th, with GC scoring three and Abingdon scoring just two, falling by a score of 5-4.

Check out highlights of both games in the clip above!