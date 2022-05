ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Both Abingdon baseball and softball squads were in action on Memorial Day in the Region 3D playoffs.

The Falcons scrapped out a 5-4 win at home over Carroll County in the region quarterfinals. They will host Cave Spring in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Lord Botetourt got the better of the Lady Falcons on Monday, 6-0 in Daleville, as Abingdon softball’s season comes to a close.