Southwest, VA — In Virginia it’s reached that point of the season where it’s all or not…

Today in the Class Three state quarterfinals Abingdon needed a victory over Spotswood to keep their season alive.

Spotswood was making the journey from just outside Harrisonburg. Top 2 visitors strike first Hezekiah Cross slices one the opposite way … it looks harmless … but finds a patch of grass just inside the leftfield line … A run scores … 1-0 Blazers

Bot 2 bases loaded for the Falcons Andrew Bogger’s pitch skips to the backstop Cole Lambert scrambles home for a 1-1 lead

Same inning Luke Bedwell sends one to left-center Landon Greer is tagging comes crashing in as the throw gets away. Abingdon would lead 3-1 before the inning was through. In the 4th another sac fly for Bedwell … Abingdon advances to the Class 3 semis … 6-3 over Spotswood…

###

In Class two tonight John Battle was facing Allegany in the quarterfinals and the Raiders struck early and often. This ball gets past the catcher and that would allow Andrew Middleton to score, it was 1-0.

Then Conner McPeek punches this out to centerfield that would bring home Garrett Via and Alleghany was up 2-0.

Back would come the Trojans, runners, on-base when Jon Allen Richardson hammers this pitch to right field. Landon Odum would come home to score and it was 2-1.

Later in the game, the Trojan’s Nolan Sailor finds a spot in rightfield… That would score Elijah Childress to tie the game at 2-all. Battle wins 5-4 in the 10th with a walk-off RBI by Porter Gobble.

###

A Class A quarterfinal between Auburn and Chilhowie from Emory & Henry College. Rain was on and off all afternoon – they were mixing in sand to keep things dry…….Eagles lead 5-2 … adding to it in the 6th … Brady Hale rolls one to the right side … and finds its way through … Auburn increased the advantage … 6-2

That’s all they would get in the inning as Matt Moore gets the batter swinging at something offspeed. The rally caps were on in the Warrior dugout … and it looked like they might work … Connor Smith blasts a ball … off the wall in left … D.J. Martin scores … 6-3

But down to their last out … the Warriors line out to left to end it…Auburn advances to the Class A semifinals … 6-3