Abingdon advances, Chilhowie and Eastside’s seasons end in VHSL state semifinals

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Tuesday’s VHSL state semifinal matchups and watch the highlights in the clip above!

CLASS 3 BASEBALL

Abingdon beats Liberty Christian, 4-3

The Falcons bats came alive in the 2nd inning, scoring three runs on three hits and a couple errors out in the field. They also scored an insurance run in the 5th when VCU-signee Chase Hungate drove in Caleb Collins on an RBI single. Virginia Tech-commit Ethan Gibson, just a sophomore, was on the mound for the Falcons and did just enough to escape. He had multiple successful pickoff throws to get runners out but got into trouble in the 6th inning, allowing two runs on sac flies after loading the bases with no outs, and another run in the top of the 7th to make it close. The Falcons advance to the Class 3 state title game on Saturday against the winner of Lafayette and Independence.

CLASS 2 BASEBALL

Auburn beats Chilhowie, 2-0

Both pitchers were stellar early in this one, as the first few innings flew by with little interruptions. Chilhowie’s Daniel Hutton got some early punchouts while Auburn’s Reed Underwood went the distance with six K’s. The Eagles cracked the scoreboard in the 4th inning when Mike Royal drove in Damian Boyd on an infield hit. They got it going again in the 5th when Parker Hale got things started with a triple, and scored on the next ab-bat when there were a dropped third strike and the Warriors catcher’s throw to 1st base was mishandled, allowing the runner to score. The oddities continued in the next at-bat when AJ Reece hit one into centerfield with a runner on 2nd. The centerfielder misplayed the ball and bobbled it, giving time for the runner on 2nd to turn 3rd and head home but instead he was held up by the 3rd base coach, which confused Reece and he was thrown out at 2nd base, a heads up defensive play for Chilhowie. But they couldn’t get enough going at the plate and their season comes to a close.

CLASS 2 SOFTBALL

Auburn beats Eastside, 4-1

This game was supposed to be played at Auburn High School at 3 p.m., but last night’s rain left the field unplayable and they moved it across the county to Christianburg High School at 5:30 p.m. Lady Eagles pitcher Kirsten Fleet is quite possible the best pitcher in the state in Class 2, only a sophomore and already committed to play at Georgia. She punched out 16 Spartan batters on the game. Auburn scored two runs in the 2nd inning and another two in the 5th, grabbing a 4-0 lead before an Eastside rally in the 6th inning got them on the board. Taylor Clay hit a leadoff double and would advance to 3rd base, then Taylor Perry dropped down a successful squeeze bunt to drive her home. That would be it for the Lady Spartans bats: just one run and two hits off Fleet as their season ends in the state semis.