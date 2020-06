KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Kingsport City Schools has announced the appointment of Patricia Dygert as the head coach for the girls’ volleyball program at Dobyns-Bennett High School, effective immediately.

A native of Sarasota, Fla., Dygert has served as the Lady Indians' assistant volleyball coach since 2014. During her time, the 2018 and 2019 teams placed 3rd in the AAA State Volleyball tournament and placed 5th in the 2014 AAA State Volleyball tournament. In addition to her duties with Dobyns-Bennett, during the 2013 volleyball season, Dygert was named Coach of the Year with the Tri-Cities Titian Volleyball program.