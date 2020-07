Afton, TN -- Even though a start date for high school football has not been set in concrete, area football teams continue to get ready for the upcoming season.

One of those teams is the Chuckey-Doak black Knights, coached by veteran head coach Ben Murphy. The Black Knights are coming a 6-5 season, but they were unbeaten at 5-0 in the region…Losing in the opening round to Kingston.With a veteran quarterback returning the black knights are expecting another successful season, but right now there biggest hurdle has been the no tackle, scrimmage, or 7 on 7 drills outlined by the COVID-19 restrictions.