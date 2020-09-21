A new face in Bristol: Michael McMeans named new boys basketball coach at Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After coaching Sullivan South to its best season in school history last year, Michael McMeans has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Tennessee High.

“I see it as one of the premier boys basketball jobs in this entire area,” McMeans said. “I believe Tennessee High has the potential year-in and year-out to compete for championships. I’m excited to get to know the players, students, faculty, staff and people of Bristol Tennessee City Schools and the city of Bristol. I’m excited to build relationships with my players and help mold them into the best people they can be. I look forward to many great years of success on and off the floor. Myself and my family are grateful for this opportunity.”

McMeans led Sullivan South to a school record 30 wins, and a state tournament appearance for the first time in school history. The Rebels weren’t able to finish their quest for a state title, due to concerns over COVID-19 cancelling the tournament in the midst of the pandemic.

The Rebels had also won a district championship last year for the first time in 36 years. McMeans had been the head coach for four seasons.

McMeans takes over for Roby Witcher, who had coaches the Vikings for 15 seasons before stepping down last month.

“We are excited to have Michael McMeans join our staff at THS,” said Tennessee High Athletic Director Barry Wade. “Michael has had a lot of success at Sullivan South, and we are looking forward to him bringing his energy and excitement to THS. Coach McMeans likes to play fast and likes to play an attacking style of basketball. We are looking forward to getting him to THS to let him start building relationships with our athletes.”

