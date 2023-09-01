GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – High school football is in full swing as Tennessee schools prepare for their Week 3 matchups and Virginia gears up for Week 2. Some teams have seen a stronger start to the season than others.

News Channel 11 Sports has selected five teams that have hit the ground running with the strongest starts to the season.

Greeneville Greene Devils

The Greene Devils are no strangers to winning, and they kicked off in 2023 with a decisive 28-7 win over Tennessee High.

Greeneville and Dobyns-Bennett were unable to finish their game last week due to weather, leading to a no-contest ruling while they were tied at 14. Last season, Dobyns-Bennett came the closest of all of Greeneville’s regular season opponents to coming away with a victory, losing by just one point in 21-20 final score.

After a 2022 season that saw the squad go undefeated until the state quarterfinals, Greeneville is looking to replicate its dominance.

The Greene Devils host Cherokee Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethton Cyclones

The Cyclones were young last season, but experience has bought the team a promising first leg of the season.

With more upperclassmen making up the starting squad, Elizabethton shocked Science Hill in Kermit Tipton Stadium in their first game 27-7.

Last week, the Cyclones were again victorious over then-unbeaten Morristown West.

Elizabethton hits the road Friday to take on Grainger.

Chuckey-Doak Black Knights

Under the leadership of their fourth head coach in four years, the Black Knights have remained undefeated so far in 2023.

With one more game already under their belt than most in Northeast Tennessee, Chuckey-Doak has posted a 3-0 season so far. Unaka, Grainger and West Greene all fell to the Black Knights in August.

Chuckey-Doak’s next game will be Friday, Sept. 8 at home against South Greene.

South Greene Rebels

Speaking of the Rebels, they went into the season with a black cloud overhead. Braxton Wilhoit, a member of the football team, died in an ATV accident over the summer. In their season opener against David Crockett, the Rebels student section held a sign that read ‘This one is for you, Braxton.’

South Greene defeated the Pioneers 35-18 in Week 1 and Cumberland Gap 47-0 in Week 2.

The Rebels will be on the road for the first time next week during their matchup against Chuckey-Doak.

West Ridge Wolves

The newest team on this list, West Ridge has fired on all cylinders to start the season – all while on the road.

The Wolves handled Volunteer 40-0 in Week 1 and came out on top over Daniel Boone in Week 2. The Trailblazers, who went undefeated last year, fell to West Ridge 26-18.

The Wolves will play at home for the first time all season on Friday night as they host Dobyns-Bennett starting at 7 p.m.

You can catch all the highlights at 11 p.m. on Touchdown Friday Nights on News Channel 11.