AFTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — We are almost on the eve of a new high school football season, and there’s a new head coach at Chuckey-Doak.

For the 4th time in 4 years, the Black Knights will have a new head coach roaming the sidelines this season.

Billy Kaylor has taken over for Dallas Kuykendall, who left to take the head coaching job at Morristown East.

Kaylor, who comes to the “Black Hole” from Seneca high school in South Carolina, takes over a program coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, so his job is to keep the ball rolling.

“I’ve been really impressed with how fast they grasped our communication on offense and what’s coming into new systems and new terminologies,” he said. “That can be hard, and it’s hard on the kids, and they have really bought into that our terminology on both sides of the ball.

“So they’ve communicated well. So I’ve been really happy that we talk a lot about building culture and building legacy and long-term culture.”

As the coach mentioned, the Blacks Knights open up Friday night against Unaka.