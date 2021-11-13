32nd Annual Hardee’s Basketball Classic press conference

Jonesborough, TN — The high school basketball season will kick off next week for most schools in our area, and then a few weeks after that, we’ll have our first-holiday tournament when David Crockett hosts the 32nd annual Hardee’s Basketball Classic.

The tournament features 16 boys and girls high school basketball teams from around the Tri-Cities and it’s played November 22nd-27th taking Thanksgiving Day off.

“On the tournament field, we have a lot of competition we are expecting huge crowds and we really want the gym to be bumping on Saturday for the championships. One of the biggest benefits is to be able to show off your team to multiple other schools you are not just limited to who you are playing that night and here you are playing in front of spectators from 8 different schools up to 16 if the girl coaches are here for boys games.”