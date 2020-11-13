31st Hardee’s Classis set to tip-off on November 23rd at D. Crockett HS

Washington Co. Tn — One of the oldest holiday tournaments in the area will tip-off on November 23rd when David Crockett hosts the 31st annual Hardees Classic. The boys and girls event will have 8 teams in each bracket from the Tri-Cities and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be strict rules by tournament officials to make sure everyone stays safe.

We didn’t know if we were going to have a season being indoors is going to be a little more difficult than outdoors so everyone is going to have to follow the guidelines, says tournament director Josh Kite.”

“With it being a tournament like this caliber it’s good to see where we stand before we get into conference play because I think our conference is going to be very good this year, according to Crockett head boys coach Cody Connell.”

“On the girls’ side we have 8 teams we have real good competition some good teams some good programs coming in and we are just excited to have a good tournament, says Crockett girls coach Thomas Gouge.”

