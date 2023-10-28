ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton High School Betsy Band hosted the 2nd annual “Elizabethton Classic” marching band competition on Saturday, where 20 bands from across the region gathered to compete.

Jessie Frickel; EHS band member

Elizabethton High band member Jessie Frickel is a junior, and she told News Channel 11 that joining the marching band was the best decision she’s ever made while at the school. She said she’s in color guard and also plays the saxophone.

“It is the best thing I’ve done in high school, the best decision I’ve ever made,” she said.

Frickel said band competitions like the Elizabethton Classic are key to getting performance practice under your belt.

“This is really good practice for not only performing but also learning how to get feedback,” Frickel said. “These bands come out and perform; and the judges up in the box, they will tell you certain things that you need to fix. Certain things I do good. There’s different categories—music, color, guard, percussion, visual. And each one is judged differently. And there’s different judges for each one of those.”

She told News Channel 11 that although the Elizabethton Classic is a contest first and foremost, that doesn’t stop the camaraderie and community felt among the competing bands.

“There’s very little fighting and hate. I mean, every now and then there might be a little bit of rivalry, but it’s not anything bad. It’s a very good community all around. Like, you can always rely on another band person to help you out, and you can always go and find a band person and they will help you.”