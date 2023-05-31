BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 40th Arby’s Classic basketball tournament will feature 10 teams from outside Tennessee competing for the Arby’s title in Tennessee High’s Viking Hall.

According to a release from organizers, the 2023 tournament will take place Dec. 26-30.

Teams from New York, Washington, D.C., Ohio, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the Bahamas will compete.

Teams taking part in this year’s event are:

⦁ Mentor (Ohio) 19-5

⦁ Jackson-Reed (Washington D.C.) 28-5

⦁ South Shore (New York) 18-4

⦁ Mater Lakes Academy (Florida) 28-3 (2022 State Champions)

⦁ Dorman (South Carolina) 29-2 (2022 State Champions)

⦁ Kell (Georgia) 28-2 (2022 State Champions)

⦁ Imhotep Institute (Pennsylvania) 30-3 (2022 State Champions)

⦁ Harlen County (Kentucky) 27-6

⦁ George Wythe (Virginia) 26-4 (2022 State Runner-up)

⦁ Independence (Tennessee) 28-5 (2022 State Runner-up)

⦁ Oak Ridge (Tennessee) 22-5

⦁ Maryville (Tennessee) 15-13

⦁ Tabernacle (Bahamas)

In addition to out-of-state teams, multiple local teams are set to compete:

Dobyns-Bennett (23-11)

Daniel Boone (14-19)

Greeneville (22-11)

Sullivan East (11-17)

Tennessee High (28-8)

“We’ve got several teams coming this year who are either defending state champs or state runners-up,” tournament director Richard Ensor said. “A couple are pre-season top 25 teams, so I expect this year’s tournament to be one of our best yet. There are also some incredible players on these teams, some of whom have already committed to Division 1 schools.”