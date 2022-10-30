GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Twenty teams from five different states will descend upon Greeneville, Tennessee for the 2022 edition of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, tournament officials announced on Sunday.

Six area schools – Chuckey-Doak, Greeneville, South Greene, West Greene, Elizabethton and North Greene – will compete in the long-standing showcase come December.

This year’s field will feature a pair of state champions from the 2021-22 season, including Georgia’s 3A champion, Lumpkin County, as well as Tennessee 3A champion, Upperman.

The 2022 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic bracket

“They all want to come and play because there’s such great competition – Butch Patterson, Tim Bowen and myself – and the rest of our committee, we work hard,” tournament director Gary Compton said. “We start as soon as the tournament ends trying to get players for next year, teams for next year. Crazy thing about it – they’re calling us … and it just makes it – it’s an awesome experience.”

Area players and coaches explain that playing such stiff competition is always beneficial for the program come season’s end.

“Last year we played one team four times – so this is a good opportunity to get to play someone different early on,” West Greene head coach Betsy Shaw said.

“I think it’s really good as a team and individuals to see us grow and play these hard teams,” Lady Buffaloes senior Breanna Ellis added.

“We’ve gotten to look at some teams we ran into in the postseason – it’s just been good for us,” Greeneville senior Lauren Bailey said. “It really lets us know where we are by December.”

“I truly always believe that’s why we’re successful – because we play really, really good teams right off the bat there at the Ladies Classic and it gets us ready, hopefully, to propel us to Murfreesboro,” Lady Greene Devils head coach Annette Watts explained.

Games will begin on Tuesday, December 27 at 4 p.m., as Chuckey-Doak meets Knox Catholic. The championship will be played at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.