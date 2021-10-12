2021 Arby’s Classic field announced for the December tournament in Bristol

Bristol, TN — After being canceled last season because of Covid, the Arby’s Classic will return in 2021 at Viking Hall in Bristol from December 27-31… And this year’s event doesn’t feature a lot of local teams.

The 2021 Arby’s Classic field consists of Abingdon, Greeneville (the defending state champions) Tennessee High, Union, West Ridge, and Volunteer high school.

It will also have 2 teams from Knoxville including Knox Catholic and teams from New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, and the Grand Bahamas

Team

Location

Abingdon High School

Abingdon, VA

Amarillo High School

Amarillo, TX

Bearden High School

Knoxville, TN

Berkmar High School

Lilburn, GA

Dr Phillips High School

Orlando, FL

Dorman High School

Roebuck, SC

East Hamilton High School

Ooltewah, TN

Greeneville High School

Greeneville, TN

Jonesboro High School

Jonesboro, AR

Knox Catholic High School

Knoxville, TN

Long Island Lutheran High School

Brookville, NY

Myers Park High School

Charlotte, NC

Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy

Freeport, Grand Bahamas

Tampa Catholic High School

Tampa, FL

Tennessee High School

Bristol, TN

Union High School

Big Stone Gap, VA

Volunteer High School

Church Hill, TN

West Ridge High School

Blountville, TN