2021 Arby’s Classic field announced for the December tournament in Bristol

Bristol, TN — After being canceled last season because of Covid, the Arby’s Classic will return in 2021 at Viking Hall in Bristol from December 27-31… And this year’s event doesn’t feature a lot of local teams.
The 2021 Arby’s Classic field consists of Abingdon, Greeneville (the defending state champions) Tennessee High, Union, West Ridge, and Volunteer high school.
It will also have 2 teams from Knoxville including Knox Catholic and teams from New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, and the Grand Bahamas
Team
Location
Abingdon High School
Abingdon, VA
Amarillo High School
Amarillo, TX
Bearden High School
Knoxville, TN
Berkmar High School
Lilburn, GA
Dr Phillips High School
Orlando, FL
Dorman High School
Roebuck, SC
East Hamilton High School
Ooltewah, TN
Greeneville High School
Greeneville, TN
Jonesboro High School
Jonesboro, AR
Knox Catholic High School
Knoxville, TN
Long Island Lutheran High School
Brookville, NY
Myers Park High School
Charlotte, NC
Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy
Freeport, Grand Bahamas
Tampa Catholic High School
Tampa, FL
Tennessee High School
Bristol, TN
Union High School
Big Stone Gap, VA
Volunteer High School
Church Hill, TN
West Ridge High School
Blountville, TN