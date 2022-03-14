JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two captains of the Science Hill High School swim team will continue their swimming careers into the collegiate level. Bruno Zagolin and Dustin Niebauer both signed letters of intent on March 2.

Zagolin signed with King University in Bristol, where he intends to major in Business. In his last two seasons, Zagolin finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Northeast Tennessee Regional Championships.

Niebauer signed with Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. He intends to major in Engineering while there. Niebauer has also been named an Academic All-American Selection and received the Hilltopper Team Dedication Award.

Niebauer was the regional champion in the 100-yard backstroke in both 2021 and 2022, and he took the 200-yard individual medley at regionals this year.

Both team captains have competed at the state championship, Niebauer each year since 2019 and Zagolin each year since 2020.