Kingsport, TN — 271 swimmers from 12 schools turned out at the Kingsport aquatic center hosted by Hawkins Co. On the boys side Hawkins swim team garned 376 points to Tennessee middle school 348.

While on the girls side T.A. Dugger Cyclones tied with Johnson City middle school with 449 and the combined winner went to Hawkins Co. which had 748 points to JC middles 745.