Washington Co. — This weeks high school football preview shines the spotlight on the 52nd annual Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and David Crockett in Pioneer Country..This might just be the biggest rivalry game in the area

So that means the numbers usually don’t mean a thing for this game …. Pride is typically the driving force, but this season the numbers are gaudy especially on the Trailblazers side..

They Blazers are 8-0, ranked in the top 5 in Class 5-a, and regional champions with the No. 1 seed….The Pioneers on the other hand are at .500 with a 4-4 record and winners of their last 2 games…

They trail in the overall series 37-15 including last seasons 28-14 set back, head coach Hayden Chandley knows his team will have to perfect to beat his alma mater and his former coach Jeremy Jenkins

<“Be real good to knock them off and get everyone going, their defense is real tough a quality defense.”

“Obviously it’s a big week and our kids know how big it is two county schools that really don’t like each week but out kids are fired up about it. We have to come out and plat 4 quarters and take care of the football that’s what makes them so good their offense is not super flashy but their defense forces turnovers and they flip the field with the kicking game and we have to be sharp in all facets.”